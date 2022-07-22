Woman charged with two thefts
Troopers with the Kiski Valley Pennsylvania State Police barracks have charged a woman with theft after she allegedly stole jewelry from two vendors at the Jonnet Flea Market in Derry Township. According to an information release, the woman took rings, bracelets and earrings valued at $95 from one vendor and $50 worth of rings from another.
Elderly woman loses $5,000 to scamPennsylvania State Police are investigating a July 19 telephone scam that cost a Derry Township woman $5,000. The woman was contacted by an unknown person and instructed to deposit the money into a Bitcoin of America ATM. The investigation is ongoing.
Ligonier TWP man charged in domesticLigonier Valley Police have charged a Ligonier Township man with assault after his wife said he pulled her hair and threw rocks at her. The woman told police that Kenneth Fasano, 56, was high and had been up for three days when the couple started arguing on July 14. Police arrived at the Kissell Springs Road home around 7:22 p.m. and found Fasano attempting to leave because his wife “was cheating on him,” according to the criminal complaint. Fasano was charged with simple assault and harassment. He has a preliminary hearing July 22.
