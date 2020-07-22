State police at Greensburg report troopers were contacted around 5:22 a.m. Saturday, July 18, by a complainant who reported a window was smashed at an exterior garage at West Point Volunteer Fire Department on Volunteers Drive in Hempfield Township and a gas grill with a rotisserie inside the garage was damaged. According to police, three unknown male juveniles fled the scene on bicycles. The damaged window was valued at $1,500 and the damaged grill at $400, police said.