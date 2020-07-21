State police at Kiski Valley report Derek Von Hoffman, 29, of Avonmore was accused of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop around 5:42 p.m. Monday, July 20, on Route 981 in Bell Township. According to police, Hoffman was in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia and police learned he had a warrant out for his arrest from the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office for access device fraud, theft and receiving stolen property. He was taken into custody and held in Westmoreland County Prison police said. Charges are pending.
State police at Kiski Valley report Shawn Thomas Seyler, 28, of Torrance was cited for harassment after allegedly punching another man repeatedly during an incident on Longview Drive in Derry Township around 9 p.m. Friday, July 17.
State police at Kiski Valley report one person was injured when a 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier driven west on Route 286 in Bell Township by Heather J. Deyarmin, 40, of Cherry Tree failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a 2019 Chevrolet Express driven by John R. Schrecongost, 78, of Saltsburg as it crossed Route 286 from Route 819 around 3:33 p.m. Wednesday, July 15. Deyarmin was transported by Mutual Aid Ambulance to Allegheny Health Network Forbes Hospital with a suspected minor injury and was cited for failing to obey stop and yield signs.
Commented