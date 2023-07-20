One-vehicle crash on Slate Run Road
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred July 10 at 1:59 p.m. in the vicinity of 431 Slate Run Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a female driver who was not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg was driving a 2005 Dodge Dakota east on Slate Run Road. The driver failed to negotiate a slight curve on the roadway and struck several mailboxes, traveling through a yard and coming to final rest in the landscape of 431 Slate Run Road. The driver told troopers she was changing the radio station and became distracted, causing her to miss the slight curve. The driver lost control of the vehicle over gravel on the roadway and attempted to engage her brakes, but could not come to a complete stop. The driver was wearing her seatbelt. The vehicle was drivable, but the driver requested a tow due to a possible brake issue. The vehicle was towed by Starenchak Towing. PSP Greensburg was also assisted by Mutual Aid Ambulance Service and members of the West Point Volunteer Fire Department.
