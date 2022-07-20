No injuries in state Route 66 crash
The Pennsylvania State Police responded to a morning crash July 12 on state Route 66 in Hempfield Township. The crash happened around 11:41 a.m. when a vehicle struck the car in front of it as it slowed to a stop to make a turn. No injuries were reported. Both cars had to be towed away from the scene.
Woman sought after mall theft
The Pennsylvania State Police are asking anyone with information about a June 9 retail theft at Champs Sports in Westmoreland Mall. The theft took place between 2:20 and 2:40 p.m. as the woman took merchandise and hid it in her purse and on herself. The items are valued at $2,204.92. Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSP Greensburg Barracks at 724-832-3288.
