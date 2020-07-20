State police at Greensburg report a 28-year-old Latrobe man was accused of taking Jabra T75 Elite headphones valued at $200 from the Best Buy store along Donohoe Road in Hempfield Township and fleeing the score around 3:37 p.m. Saturday, July 18.
State police at Greensburg report a rusted six-inch Bowie knife with a wooded handle with gold trim was found in the parking lot of the Lowe’s store on Colony Lane in Unity Township around 6:02 p.m. Friday, June 17. Anyone with information about the knife should contact police at 724-832-3288.
State police at Greensburg report a 15-year-old boy was charged with harassment after allegedly punching a 41-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy during an altercation around 10:55 a.m. Friday, July 17, on Hunter Road in Hempfield Township.
State police at Indiana report Francis Aukerman, 52, of Blairsville was accused of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after police allegedly found him in possession of the items on the 400 block of Marshall Heights Road in Burrell Township around 9:50 p.m. July 12.
State police at Greensburg report one person was injured when a 2015 Mazda 3 driven by Brian E. Lofgren, 23, of Latrobe and a 2019 Honda CRV driven by Jacob D. Stallings, 23, of Latrobe were involved in a crash at the intersection of Unity Cemetery Road and Fourth Avenue in Unity Township around 10:56 a.m. July 10. Lofgren was transported by Mutual Aid Ambulance to Allegheny Health Network Forbes Hospital with a possible injury, police said, and was cited for failing to obey stop and yield signs.
State police at Greensburg report troopers are investigating a Greensburg woman discovered an unauthorized transaction for $58.75 was made using her debit card around 10 a.m. March 18 in Hempfield Township.
