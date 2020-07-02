State police at Kiski Valley report a 29-year-old Natrona Heights woman, a 27-year-old Leechburg woman and a 32-year-old Tinsmill woman were arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 4000 block of Route 819 in Bell Township around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 30.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers are investigating alleged terroristic threats after a 53-year-old Latrobe woman reported receiving unwanted text messages between Feb. 1 and June 12 in Derry Township.
State police at Kiski Valley report one person was injured when a 2013 Ford Taurus driven north on Jonnet Road in Derry Township by Patrick D. Heywood, 52, of Pittsburgh failed to stop at a red light at Jonnet Road’s intersection with Route 22 and was struck by a 2006 Kenworth T-800 truck driven by Anthony J. Trettel, 67, of Freeport around 6:14 a.m. June 8. Heywood was transported by Stat Medevac to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital with unknown injuries and was cited for failing to obey traffic control devices. Trettel was not injured, police said.
State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured in a crash that occurred around 5:28 a.m. June 8 on Route 286 in Bell Township involving a 2019 Peterbilt driven by Brian J. Oriat, 37, of Natrona Heights, a 2018 Peterbilt driven by Robert Hengstenberg, 68, of North Irwin and an unspecified vehicle driven by Brady M. Cornman, 25, of Rural Valley. No additional information was provided by police.
State police at Indiana report troopers from the station responded to 1,966 incidents in the month of June. Of the 165 criminal offenses reported, 153 were determined to be founded. Troopers cleared 123 criminal offenses, making 125 arrests. Police responded to 60 crashes involving 16 injuries, none fatal, and investigated 11 hit-and-run crashes. Troopers made 25 DUI arrests and responded to five DUI-related crashes. Police issued 675 traffic citations, 284 warnings and 29 seat belt citations. Troopers assisted 56 motorists and conducted 43 commercial motor vehicle inspections.
