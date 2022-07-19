PSP investigating garage break-in
Troopers with the Kiski Valley Pennsylvania State Police are looking for an unknown number of individuals who broke into a Loyalhanna Township garage. According to the police report, the break-in happened sometime after midnight on June 28 on Loyalhanna Dam Road. Graffiti was spray painted on the sides and back of the garage before the persons took off with spray paint cans from the garage.
Unemployment fraud reported
Kiski Valley Pennsylvania State Police received a report July 16 from the Pennsylvania Unemployment Compensation Benefits Office of a fraudulent claim. The victim who’s information was used is from Derry Township and the investigation is ongoing. The PSP would like to remind people to be careful when sharing personal information online. Any person believing they are a victim of unemployment fraud should contact Unemployment Compensation Fraud department or call the PA Fraud Hotline at 1-800-692-7469.
One person injured in Pizza Barn Rd. crashOne person was transported to Allegheny General Hospital after a two-vehicle crash on July 8 along Pizza Barn Road in Derry Township. The driver of a 2017 Chevrolet Trax rear-ended an International Harvester tractor around 11 a.m. The driver of the Chevrolet Trax was treated for injuries before being transported. The driver of the tractor did not suffer any injuries.
Motorcycle crash results in serious injuriesBoth the driver and passenger of a motorcycle were ejected after striking a vehicle along Pizza Barn Road in Derry Township on July 11. The crash caused serious enough injuries to the two people on the motorcycle they had to be airlifted to nearby hospitals. Both were wearing helmets. The driver of the 2012 Chevrolet Cruze was wearing a seatbelt and suffered no injuries. The crash occurred when the Chevrolet Cruze was attempting to make a left-hand turn into a driveway just after 4 p.m. Prior to the crash, witnesses told police the motorcycle had passed numerous vehicles at more than double the posted speed limit.
Public help sought on attempted burglaryThe Pennsylvania State Police are asking the public for any information about a May attempted burglary in Derry Township. The incident happened around 6:36 p.m. on May 26 at a Maroon Drive residence. When troopers from the Kiski Valley PSP barracks arrived, they found no one in the area but observed some damage to a side door. If you have any information, the PSP ask you call the barracks at 724-697-5780.
Commented