Car scratched in Unity Township

State police at Greensburg report investigating criminal mischief that occurred sometime overnight between July 2-3 at a state Route 130 location in Unity Township. According to the report, an unknown actor(s) scratched the rear hatch of a 2022 Chevrolet Trail Blazer belonging to a known 37-year-old Greensburg male. Troopers searched the area with negative results as surveillance did not reveal any possible suspects or evidence. PSP Greensburg is continuing to investigate the incident.