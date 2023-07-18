Car scratched in Unity Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating criminal mischief that occurred sometime overnight between July 2-3 at a state Route 130 location in Unity Township. According to the report, an unknown actor(s) scratched the rear hatch of a 2022 Chevrolet Trail Blazer belonging to a known 37-year-old Greensburg male. Troopers searched the area with negative results as surveillance did not reveal any possible suspects or evidence. PSP Greensburg is continuing to investigate the incident.
Tree debris damages vehicles
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred July 4 at 12:11 a.m. on state Route 130 south of Austin Boulevard in Donegal Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2022 Ford operated by 45-year-old Jeffrey S. Doak of Blairsville, along with two passengers, 43-year-old James J. Blaszkowski of Latrobe and 68-year-old Barbara L. Pirl of Stahlstown. Unit No. 2 was a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado operated by 27-year-old Brandon R. Trimpey of Rockwood. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling west on Route 130 after its intersection with Donegal Lake Road. Unit No. 2 was traveling east on Route 130 after its intersection with Austin Boulevard. Unit No. 1 struck a downed tree across the roadway. Debris from the tree struck unit No. 2. Both vehicles came to final rest. Trimpey provided a name and phone number, then left the scene traveling east on Route 130. Unit No. 1 came to final rest in the westbound lane facing west. No injuries were reported.
Two-vehicle crash in Hempfield Twp.
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred July 10 at 2:38 p.m. in the vicinity of 1214 U.S. Route 66 in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2019 Jeep Compass operated by 18-year-old Jazmyn M. Davis of Irwin. Unit No. 2 was a 2021 Chevrolet Colorado operated by 53-year-old Pascal T. Blake of Katy, Texas. A 16-year-old male juvenile of Katy, Texas, also was in unit No. 2. Unit No. 1 was traveling south on Route 66 behind unit No. 2, at which time a sudden stop of a line of traffic caused unit No. 1 to strike unit No. 2. Davis was transported to Independence Health System Westmoreland Hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries. Unit No. 1 sustained disabling front end damage.
Vehicle strikes guide rail along Route 119
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred July 11 at 12:09 a.m. on U.S. Route 119 at its intersection with Interstate 70 in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 40-year-old Megan M. Kowalski of Irwin was operating a 2021 Honda Civic south on Route 119 when she failed to maintain proper speed, losing control of the vehicle for unknown reasons before striking a guide rail off of the left side of the roadway. The vehicle sustained disabling damage.
Driver with suspended license charged
State police at Greensburg report conducting a traffic stop July 2 at 11:09 p.m. on U.S. Route 30 near Lewis Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu operated by 34-year-old Shan Good Jr. of Grapeville because he was observed driving with a DUI-suspended license. Good has multiple offenses for driving with a DUI-suspended license. He was taken into custody due to his status of being a habitual offender. Charges were filed against Good in Magisterial District Court 10-1-01.
Assault investigated in Youngwood
State police at Greensburg report investigating an assault that occurred June 27 at 10:30 p.m. at a South 3rd Street location in Youngwood. According to the report, a known 46-year-old Youngwood male assaulted a known 59-year-old Export male after the 59-year-old male reportedly made repeated harassing comments to the 46-year-old male. Both parties were charged accordingly. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the involved parties.
Burglary reported in Sewickley Twp.
State police at Greensburg report investigating a burglary that occurred sometime between July 2 and 3 p.m. July 11 at a Greensburg Pike location in Sewickley Township. According to the report, an unidentified actor(s) unlawfully cut the padlocks on a shed and semi trailer at a property belonging to a known 73-year-old Greensburg female. The actor(s) disturbed the items in the shed and trailer, and took a 100-foot long electrical extension cord. The total value of the damaged property and stolen item is $55.
Vehicles damaged in Youngwood crash
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred July 11 at 8:41 a.m. at 506 S. 4th St., Youngwood. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2003 Chevrolet S10 operated by 81-year-old Nellie A. Barnes of Hunker. Unit No. 2 was a 2020 Ford F-250 SuperCab operated by 58-year-old Brian P. Kostelnik of Smithton. A passenger, 28-year-old Tara R. Kostelnik of Westville, also was in unit No. 2. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling north on U.S. Route 119 just after its intersection with Academy Street. Unit No. 2 was legally parked in the Sunoco parking lot, located at 506 S. 4th St., Youngwood. Barnes lost control of her vehicle, turned into the Sunoco parking lot and was traveling north toward the building. Barnes attempted to avoid the building by turning into unit No. 2. Unit No. 1 struck the driver side of unit No. 2.
