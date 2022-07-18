Unity Twp. man solicited explicit pictures of minor
Troopers with the Pennsylvania State Police Greensburg barracks are charging a Unity Township man with child pornography after his ex-girlfriend reported the pictures on his Snapchat account. PSP interviewed the man who admitted to asking for the pictures some time between March and May of this year, according to a press release. The state police were able to determine the photos were of a 14-year-old girl from Minnesota. Criminal charges are pending.
