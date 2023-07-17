Trespassing allegations investigated
State police at Greensburg report investigating criminal trespass allegations July 7 at 10:33 a.m. at Live! Casino Pittsburgh located in Hempfield Township. According to the report, casino officials provided PSP with a no trespass order for a known male. Casino officials provided investigators with five media discs containing surveillance footage with the most recent video dating to November 2022. As a result, this case lacks any evidence that the accused was on the property. The case shall be carried as “closed/unfounded,” according to PSP Greensburg.
Criminal mischief in Unity Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating criminal mischief that occurred June 19 at 12:47 a.m. at a state Route 130 location in Unity Township. According to the report, a known 81-year-old Greensburg male told investigators that his 2021 Ford F-150XLT truck had been struck by what he believed to be a bullet. No slug was found inside the hood or in the engine compartment. As a result, troopers were unable to confirm or deny that the damage was caused by a bullet. The victim stated that he lives on nearly five acres of land and does not have any cameras in the area. Troopers provided the victim with an incident number to provide to his insurance company.
Theft in Sewickley Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating theft that occurred sometime overnight from July 10 through the early-morning hours of July 11 from a General Braddock Road location in Sewickley Township. According to the report, troopers were dispatched at 11:32 a.m.. July 11, as unknown actor(s) entered the victim’s 2010 Honda vehicle and took his black laptop bag containing his MacBook Pro laptop and two Seagate hard drives. The victim is identified as a 23-year-old Rillton male. The value of the stolen items is approximately $2,200. PSP Greensburg continues to investigate.
