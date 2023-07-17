Trespassing allegations investigated

State police at Greensburg report investigating criminal trespass allegations July 7 at 10:33 a.m. at Live! Casino Pittsburgh located in Hempfield Township. According to the report, casino officials provided PSP with a no trespass order for a known male. Casino officials provided investigators with five media discs containing surveillance footage with the most recent video dating to November 2022. As a result, this case lacks any evidence that the accused was on the property. The case shall be carried as “closed/unfounded,” according to PSP Greensburg.