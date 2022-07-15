Crash reported at Hempfield Pointe
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash July 13 at 3:38 p.m. in the Hempfield Pointe parking lot in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a 2018 Nissan Sentra was legally parked and unoccupied, facing west, in aisle C of the parking lot, approximately six spots away from the storefront. A Chevrolet Silverado operated by an unknown male driver was traveling north through the travel lane of aisle C. For unknown reasons, the driver failed to stay in the travel lane between the aisles. At the time, the truck traversed right and began to travel through the parking stalls. The driver failed to stop before the front of the truck impacted the parked Nissan on the driver’s side. After impact, the Nissan was pushed north into the adjacent stall before coming to final rest. The operator of the Chevrolet Silverado fled the scene out of the parking lot and west onto U.S. Route 30.
PSP: Irwin man skips out on bar tab
State police at Greensburg report investigating theft of services July 11 at 4:43 p.m. at Live! Casino, 5260 U.S. Route 30, Hempfield Township. According to the report, on July 3, a known male identified by security as 23-year-old Jordan Steward of Irwin failed to pay a $98.45 bar bill for eight alcoholic beverages, in addition to a $16 pretzel. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Court 10-2-01.
Motorcycle crash in Fairfield Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash July 4 at 4:04 p.m. on state Route 711 at Caufield Drive in Fairfield Township. According to the report, 73-year-old James J. Werner of Johnstown was traveling south on state Route 711 on a 1997 Harley-Davidson FXSTC when he lost control of the motorcycle. Werner was disengaged from the motorcycle, which sustained minor damage. Werner was wearing a helmet and safety glasses at the time of the crash, and suffered minor injuries. He was transported via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to an area medical facility.
Harassment reported in Fairfield Twp.
State police at Greensburg report investigating a domestic incident July 11 at 3:43 p.m. at a location along Tantlinger Hollow Road in Fairfield Township. According to the report, 30-year-old Jason Smith of Bolivar pushed a known 29-year-old Bolivar female following a verbal altercation regarding Smith allegedly using the victim’s money to gamble. Smith was cited with harassment.
PSP investigating crash on state Route 119State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash July 11 on state Route 119 near Technology Drive in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 29-year-old Chane T. Devalkeneer of Greensburg was operating a 2005 Ford Escape north on state Route 119 in the left lane. A vehicle of unknown make and model was traveling north on state Route 119 in the right lane, merged into the left lane and cut off the Ford. Devalkeneer’s Ford swerved to the left out of the lane of travel to avoid a collision. The Ford proceeded through the median and across both southbound lanes of travel before crossing the opposite shoulder and striking the embankment. Devalkeneer was transported to Forbes Hospital via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service with injuries of unknown severity.
Commented