State police at Kiski Valley report troopers investigated a report that a white male entered a property on Carnahan Road in Bell Township around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 12, and used a hot tub and some towels despite “No Trespassing” signs posted on the property. Charges are pending, police said.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers are investigating a report of someone discharging a rifle for target practice into an improper backstop in the area of Kaufman Road in Salem Township around 5:13 p.m. Sunday, July 12.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers were called to Muffley Hollow Road in Bell Township around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 11, for a report a 2015 Dodge Charger had been stolen. The vehicle was discovered unoccupied in Kittanning Township, Armstrong County around 9:45 a.m. Sunday, July 12. Police said a suspect has been identified and the investigation is continuing.
State police at Greensburg report David Adams, 36, of Greensburg was accused of DUI and driving on a suspended license following a traffic stop on the 2003 Honda Accord Crosstour he was driving near the intersection of Carbon and Thomas School roads in Hempfield Township around 1:01 a.m. June 27.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers are investigating a ChildLine referral alleging a 21-year-old Somerset man endangered the welfare of an 11-year-old boy on Conrad Court in Derry Township around 1 p.m. May 4.
