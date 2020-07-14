State police at Greensburg report George Cole, 53, of South Greensburg was accused of disorderly conduct after troopers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Oak Street in South Greensburg around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 11, for a report of fireworks being set off close to homes. Police made contact with Cole, who was allegedly present when multiple minors were setting off fireworks and, when confronted about the fireworks, Cole allegedly told Tpr. Hannah Huber “that he was my boss because of his title as a councilman of the Borough of South Greensburg.” Huber wrote in a public information release that Cole was belligerent and remained uncooperative throughout the encounter. A citation for disorderly conduct is pending, police said.
State police at Greensburg report it is believed someone punctured the rear passenger side tire of a 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe parked on Primrose Drive in Unity Township between 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, and 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 8. The victim drove the vehicle at around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, and the inside wall of the damaged tire blew out. Anyone with information should contact police at 724-832-3288.
State police at Greensburg report troopers are investigating after someone used a lit cigarette to cause $1,060.04 worth of damage to a camera at the Rise Latrobe Marijuana Dispensary on Beatty County Road in Unity Township around 6:06 p.m. June 20. The suspect was driving a silver vehicle with unknown registration, police said.
State police at Greensburg report Timothy Wolfe, 37, of Vandergrift was accused of DUI, driving on a DUI suspended license, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on Sheridan Avenue in South Greensburg around 9:50 a.m. June 19.
State police at Greensburg report troopers are investigating after a Unity Township woman purchased several items from an online boutique around May 4 and allegedly never received the products she paid for.
State police at Greensburg report troopers from the station responded to 5,739 incidents in the month of June. Of the 535 criminal offenses reported, 506 were determined to be founded. Troopers cleared 371 criminal offenses, making 368 arrests. Police responded to 231 crashes involving 85 injuries, five fatal. Troopers responded to 28 DUI-related crashes and two DUI-related fatalities. Police investigated 38 hit-and-run crashes and made 88 DUI arrests. Troopers issued 1,138 traffic citations and 612 warnings.
