State police at Kiski Valley report a 34-year-old Apollo man was accused of possession of a controlled substance after troopers were called to the 700 block of Bell Point Road in Bell Township around 9:40 a.m. Friday, July 10, for a report of a man staggering and laying on the lawns of homes in the area.
Derry man cited for
harassment in Salem Twp.
State police at Kiski Valley report William Smith, 50, of Derry was cited for harassment after allegedly grabbing a 50-year-old Derry woman by her arms and shoving her into a wall during an altercation on Kunkle Street in Salem Township around 7:54 p.m. Thursday, July 9.
State police at Kiski Valley report Ryan Gallagher, 27, of New Alexandria was charged with assault following an alleged domestic dispute involving a 33-year-old New Alexandria woman around 5:40 p.m. June 26 on Davis Road in Salem Township.
