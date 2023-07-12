Crash reported in Derry Township

State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred July 2 at 10:01 p.m. on U.S. Route 22 east of state Route 981 in Derry Township. According to the report, 24-year-old Johnathan R. Nail of Frackville was driving a 2022 Hyundai Elantra east on Route 22 in the right lane. The crash occurred as Nail was fatigued and fell asleep while driving. Nail failed to maintain the vehicle within its travel lane as it veered off of the roadway and struck a curb. After impact, the vehicle traveled approximately 25 feet through the grass before striking a street sign. A passenger, 21-year-old Brianna L. Hudock of Minersville, was also in the vehicle. Neither occupant was injured in the crash.