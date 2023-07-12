Crash reported in Derry Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred July 2 at 10:01 p.m. on U.S. Route 22 east of state Route 981 in Derry Township. According to the report, 24-year-old Johnathan R. Nail of Frackville was driving a 2022 Hyundai Elantra east on Route 22 in the right lane. The crash occurred as Nail was fatigued and fell asleep while driving. Nail failed to maintain the vehicle within its travel lane as it veered off of the roadway and struck a curb. After impact, the vehicle traveled approximately 25 feet through the grass before striking a street sign. A passenger, 21-year-old Brianna L. Hudock of Minersville, was also in the vehicle. Neither occupant was injured in the crash.
DUI reported in Murrysville
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a DUI (on view alcohol) that occurred June 16 at 10:25 p.m. at the intersection of Cozy Inn Cutoff and William Penn Highway in Murrysville. According to the report, 27-year-old Ronald Lutz of Trafford was stopped while driving a 2011 Hyundai Sonata. Charges are pending.
PSP investigating child endangerment allegations in Mount Pleasant TownshipState police at Greensburg report investigating child endangerment allegations stemming from a reported incident that occurred in June at a Clay Avenue location in Mount Pleasant Township. According to PSP Greensburg, troopers received a child welfare report involving a 17-year-old Latrobe female.
Two-vehicle crash in Hempfield Twp.
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred July 5 at 6:31 a.m. on Arona Road at its intersection with Wendel Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2019 Toyota Highlander operated by 74-year-old Teena M. Perry of Irwin. Unit No. 2 was a 2016 Subaru Impreza operated by 40-year-old Michael S. Wingard of North Huntingdon. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling north, crossing the travel lanes on Arona Road. Perry failed to clear the roadway prior to entering the intersection at Arona Road as unit No. 1 struck unit No. 2, which occupied the eastbound lane of travel.
PSP: Parolee possessed heroin, paraphernalia
State police at Greensburg report filing charges following an alleged incident that occurred July 3 at 6:10 p.m. at a Free Stone Lane location in Hempfield Township. According to the report, state parole officers contacted PSP Greensburg after meeting with a known 36-year-old New Stanton male who was in possession of heroin. Upon PSP arrival, further drugs and drug paraphernalia were located and seized from the male. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the defendant.
Harassment charges filed
State police at Greensburg report filing harassment charges following an alleged incident that occurred July 4 at 10:43 p.m. at a Pike Street location in Sewickley Township. According to the report, a known 30-year-old Herminie male unlawfully harassed a known 23-year-old Yukon male and was cited accordingly. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify either party.
Commented