Theft reported at flea market
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a jewelry theft July 10 at 8:30 a.m. at the Jonnet flea market along William Penn Highway in Derry Township. According to the report, at approximately 7:54 a.m., unknown female actor(s) stole 13 pairs of earrings, two bracelets, and five rings from two vendors at the flea market, then fled the scene in an unknown direction. The total loss reported is $125. The victims are listed as known 59- and 64-year-old females, both of Blairsville. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Kiski Valley at 724-697-5780.
PSP: Man steals TV from Walmart
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating retail theft July 2 at 3:39 p.m. at Walmart, 6700 Hollywood Blvd., Salem Township. According to the report, an unknown male walked out of Walmart with a 50-inch Onn Roku TV valued at $268 without paying for it.
Altercation at Torrance State Hospital
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating an altercation July 6 at 6 p.m. between patients at Torrance State Hospital, 121 Longview Drive, Derry Township. Harassment charges were filed against 25-year-old Karinne Henneberg of Torrance. The vicim is a known 29-year-old female Torrance resident.
