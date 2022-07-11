Fake check reported to PSP
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating theft by deception June 21 at 5587 Monroe Ave., Export. According to the report, a known 19-year-old Export female reported receiving a fake check. The victim sustained no loss and the investigation is ongoing.
Purse stolen in Derry Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating theft of items from a motor vehicle between 11 p.m. June 3 and 3 a.m. June 4 at 315 Pittsburgh St., Derry Township. According to the report, a known 23-year-old Ford City female reported her purse, birth certificate and Social Security card stolen from a 2015 Ford.
Identity theft reported in Bell Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating theft by deception June 22 at 10:01 a.m. at 704 Reservoir Road, Bell Township. According to the report, a known 45-year-old Saltsburg male reported an unknown actor opened bank accounts in the victim’s name. Anyone with information is asked to please contact PSP at 724-697-5780.
Crash reported in Derry TownshipState police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash July 6 at 7:15 p.m. on state Route 981 south of Flowers Road in Derry Township. According to the report, 35-year-old Nicole M. Mattes of Johnstown was operating a 2004 Chrysler Town & Country minivan north on state Route 981 during a heavy rain with areas of pooling water on the roadway. The minivan traveled off the east side of the north lane and struck a concrete drainage culvert. The vehicle then continued parallel to state Route 981 to where it struck a tree and came to final rest facing north. Mattes self-extricated and was not injured. A front seat right side passenger, 47-year-old Dawn M. Evans of Johnstown, suffered moderate injuries to her left leg and head. Evans was transported to Forbes Hospital by Mutual Aid Ambulance Service. The minivan was towed by Watt’s Truck Center. PSP was assisted at the scene by New Alexandria VFD, Bradenville VFD and Keystone State Park rangers.
2-vehicle crash in Derry TownshipState police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash July 3 at 9:50 a.m. on state Route 22 at its intersection with Jonnet Road in Derry Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2018 Freightliner Sprinter 3500XD operated by 31-year-old Ryan L. Gorba of Gallitzin. Unit No. 2 was a 2017 Mini Cooper operated by 65-year-old Robert T. Swigart of Murrysville. There was also a passenger in unit No. 2, 64-year-old Lore S. Swigart of Murrysville. Unit No. 2 was stopped at a steady red light in the right eastbound lane of state Route 22 at its intersection with Jonnet Road. Unit No. 1 was traveling east behind unit No. 2 in the right eastbound lane. Unit No. 1 failed to slow or stop behind unit No. 2 and struck it from behind. Unit No. 2 was pushed approximately 100 feet east of the intersection and came to final rest in both the right and left eastbound lanes of state Route 22, facing east. Unit No. 1 continued east and came to a controlled final rest on the southern shoulder of state Route 22, next to unit No. 2 and facing east. Lore S. Swigart was transported to UPMC East by Mutual Aid Ambulance Service. PSP Kiski Valley was assisted at the scene by Blairsville VFD, New Alexandria VFD and Bob Hafer’s Towing.
Vehicle strikes ditch, mailboxState police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash July 5 at 11:28 a.m. on state Route 982 at its intersection with Cedar Avenue in Derry Township. According to the report, 78-year-old Sandra L. Anthony-Harr of Latrobe was operating a 2014 GM Terrain north on state Route 982 when the vehicle traveled off the northbound lane and into a ditch. The vehicle then struck a mailbox where it came to final rest. Anthony-Harr was not injured and was wearing her seatbelt. The vehicle was towed by Henry’s Hauling.
No injuries in rollover crashState police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash July 5 at 10:39 a.m. on state Route 819 south of Second Street in Salem Township. According to the report, 28-year-old Daniel J. Jones of Blairsville was operating a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt north on state Route 819 as it was raining heavily and there was standing water on the roadway when the crash occurred. Jones failed to maintain his lane of travel and the Cobalt slid on standing water collecting on the roadway. As a result, the Cobalt traveled off the right (east) side of the roadway. Once off the roadway, the front passenger side of the car struck an embankment, causing the vehicle to overturn and roll. The Cobalt rolled once, in a northwestern direction, before coming to final rest on its wheels in the middle of state Route 819 facing north. There were minor injuries reported. PSP Kiski Valley was assisted at the scene by Forbes Road VFD, Salem Township VFD and Mutual Aid Ambulance Service.
