DUI charges after vehicle strikes pole
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash June 28 at 10:06 p.m. on Claypike Road in Mount Pleasant Township. According to the report, 51-year-old Dana H. Koshinsky of Armbrust was driving a 2009 Suzuki SX4 north on Claypike Road, north of McGinnis Road, when she failed to negotiate a right turn, leaving the roadway and striking a utility pole. The vehicle then rolled onto its side. Koshinsky was found to be injured and under the influence of a controlled substance.
Hit-and-run in parking lot
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash June 7 at 11:07 a.m. in the 711 convenience store parking lot at 1 Fosterville Road, Hempfield Township. According to the report, a 2002 Volkswagen Beetle operated by Robert W. Prettiman, 60, of Youngwood, was attempting to back out of a parking stall when he drove forward, striking the front bumper of a 2021 Jeep Wrangler. Prettiman then fled the scene.
New Stanton hit-and-run reported
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash June 11 at 2:46 p.m. at 127 W. Byers Ave. in the Days Inn parking lot, west of North Center Avenue, in New Stanton. According to the report, a vehicle was struck sometime between 5 p.m. June 10 and 1:30 p.m. June 11. The rear passenger side bumper showed signs of damage.
No injuries in Upper Burrell Twp. crash
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash June 25 at 8:43 p.m. on state Route 780, east of Hunt Valley Road, in Upper Burrell Township. According to the report, 38-year-old Heather M. Hodgson of Pittsburgh was driving a 2010 Ford Edge and traveled off of the westbound lane, and struck a ditch and embankment. The vehicle sustained front end damage and had a flat right front tire. The vehicle was towed from the scene by Hawk Towing. Hodgson was not injured and was wearing a seatbelt.
