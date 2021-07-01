State police at Indiana report two catalytic converters were removed and stolen from a 36-year-old Bolivar man’s vehicle around 11:52 p.m. June 14 while it was parked for the weekend along Route 22 in Burrell Township. PSP Indiana is investigating.
State police at Indiana report a 23-year-old Blairsville man was arrested after troopers investigated a physical dispute between two friends, including a 20-year-old Indiana man, around 10:16 p.m. June 24 on Heritage Run Road in White Township. Charges were filed through the office of Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee.
State police at Indiana report a 28-year-old Robinson woman unlawfully harassed a 43-year-old Blairsville woman and struck a 24-year-old Blairsville man in the chest and head around 7:07 p.m. June 27 on Rhine Road in Center Township. The Robinson woman was instructed to leave the residence after harassing the 43-year-old but returned to the home shortly after police left the scene, causing two police responses within six minutes of each other.
Commented