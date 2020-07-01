State police at Greensburg report troopers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Garden Street in Hempfield Township around 7:30 p.m. June 18 for a report of two males trespassing. Police were unable to identify the suspects. Anyone with information should contact police at 724-832-3288.
State police at Greensburg report Gabriel Smith, 41, of Jeannette was accused of burglary after allegedly entering an unlocked shed on Country Club Drive in Hempfield Township sometime between 10 p.m. May 29 and 6 p.m. June 4 and taking a red Honda lawnmower valued at $709, an Echo power blower valued at $319, an Echo grass trimmer valued at $360 and an ESA propane turbo heater valued at $100. Troopers on June 6 located the items at The Pawn & Jewelry Exchange store in Greensburg and determined the items had been pawned there by Smith, according to police.
