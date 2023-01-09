PSP investigates DUI

State police at Greensburg report investigating a DUI (on view alcohol) Jan. 4 at 8:33 p.m. in the 300 block of Jamison Avenue in South Greensburg. According to the report, 31-year-old Houston Williamson of Greensburg was stopped for traffic violations while operating a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee. He was found to be under the influence of alcohol and arrested for DUI. Charges were filed in Magisterial District Court No. 10-2-01.