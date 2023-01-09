PSP investigates DUI
State police at Greensburg report investigating a DUI (on view alcohol) Jan. 4 at 8:33 p.m. in the 300 block of Jamison Avenue in South Greensburg. According to the report, 31-year-old Houston Williamson of Greensburg was stopped for traffic violations while operating a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee. He was found to be under the influence of alcohol and arrested for DUI. Charges were filed in Magisterial District Court No. 10-2-01.
ID theft in Unity TownshipState police at Greensburg report investigating theft by deception/ID theft Jan. 3 at 10:38 a.m. at a Charles Houck Road location in Unity Township. According to the report, a known 40-year-old Unity Township resident told investigators a fraudulent Chase account had been opened in her name.
Weapon possession at schoolState police at Greensburg report investigating weapon possession on school property Dec. 19, 2022, at West Hempfield Middle School, Northumberland Drive, Hempfield Township. According to a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg, troopers responded for a report of a 13-year-old female student of New Stanton who arrived at the school with a 3-inch pocketknife in her backpack. The student’s backpack was searched by the student resources officer and the weapon was seized prior to PSP arrival. The knife was entered into evidence and charges were prepared for juvenile probation.
