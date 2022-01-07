State police at Kiski Valley reported that no one was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred at 5:41 p.m. Dec. 19 in Salem Township. According to police, a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by Deanne L. Branan, 20, of Indiana, and a 2012 Toyota RAV4, driven by a 17-year-old from Delmont, were driving north on Route 66 in Salem Township when the Toyota slowed down for upcoming traffic at the intersection with Brick Hill Road and Branan struck the Toyota from behind. Neither driver was hurt in the crash.
State police at Kiski Valley report that a 2013 Subaru Impreza, driven by Jose Garcia, 34, of Westminster, Maryland, wrecked after striking a deer at 3:09 a.m. Dec. 8 on Route 981 in Derry Township. Garcia was not injured in the crash.
State police at Kiski Valley are investigating a one-vehicle crash that resulted in the driver suffering serious injuries at 12:49 a.m. Dec. 16 on Old Route 66 in Salem Township. According to police, Neno Haynes, 22, of Blairsville was driving his 2015 Chevrolet Sonic when he had to swerve to miss a deer in the road, exited the road and struck multiple signs and rolled the vehicle. He was transported from the scene by ambulance to Forbes Hospital Monroeville for treatment of his injuries. His passenger, a 17-year-old Jeannette boy did not suffer any serious injuries. Haynes was cited by police after the crash.
State police at Kiski Valley are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a two-vehicle crash that occurred at 2:08 p.m. Dec. 27 on Pandora Road in Derry Township. According to the report the crash occurred near the 690 block of Pandora Road as a 2013 Kia Optima, driven by Gregory A. Turton Pineda, 30, of New Derry was attempting to back into a residential driveway. The car was struck from behind by a van, which then continued around the vehicle and going north on Pandora Road. The driver of the Kia was able to obtain a partial plate, model and color of the van, but police haven’t been able to located the vehicle, which is described as a late 1990s/early 2000s gold/beige Chrysler Town and Country truck with considerable damage to its front bumper, grille, headlights and hood. Anyone with information is asked to contact Tpr. Steven Skowronek at the Kiski Valley station at 724-697-5780.
State police at Greensburg report that a Hempfield Township resident has claimed that someone used their name to open a fraudulent Social Security claim and was notified by the Social Security Office.
