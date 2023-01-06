ChildLine report filed
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating possible child endangerment in late 2022 after recently receiving a ChildLine report. According to police, the alleged incident is reported to have taken place Oct. 21, 2022, at a Murtha Way location in Derry Township. The alleged victim is a 3-year-old Blairsville female. The investigation is ongoing. ChildLine is part of a mandated statewide child protective services program designed to accept child abuse referrals and general child well-being concerns, and transmit the information quickly to the appropriate investigating agency. ChildLine is responsible for receiving verbal and electronic referrals 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
