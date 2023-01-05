PSP investigating theft
State police at Greensburg report investigating theft Dec. 22 at 12:26 a.m. at Huntingdon VLG in East Huntingdon Township. According to the report, a 34-year-old Hunker male told troopers that LED auto headlamps valued at $21.19 and an iPhone car mount valued at $14.83 were stolen.
Wedding ring set stolenState police at Greensburg report investigating the theft of a wedding ring set between 7 a.m. Dec. 28, 2022, and 3:17 p.m. Jan. 2, from Holiday Inn located along state Route 31 in Donegal Township. According to the report, troopers are investigating the theft of an 18-carat white gold engagement ring valued at $11,875 and a 14-carat white gold wedding band valued at $2,400. The victim is a known 43-year-old Seymour, Illinois, resident.
Reckless endangerment in Hempfield Twp.State police at Greensburg report investigating an altercation Jan. 1 at 1:40 a.m. in the parking garage at Live! Casino Pittsburgh off of U.S. Route 30 in Hempfield Township. According to the report, it was determined a verbal altercation occurred in the parking garage between a known 55-year-old Marianna male and a 23-year-old Greensburg male victim. Troopers said a firearm was displayed and pointed toward the victim. Charges of simple assault, terroristic threats, harassment, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness were filed against the Marianna resident. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the involved parties.
False ID provided in traffic stopState police at Greensburg report filing multiple charges following a traffic stop Dec. 31, 2022, at 1:19 a.m. at the intersection of College Avenue and Mount Thor Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, Chastin Jermain Flowers was stopped while driving a 2002 BMW and taken into custody for outstanding warrants. An occupant in the vehicle provided false ID and was identified as 23-year-old Anthony Andre Bittinger of Latrobe. Bittinger was taken into custody for outstanding warrants. Flowers and Bittinger were transported to Westmoreland County Prison. Charges were filed against Bittinger in Magisterial District Court No. 10-1-01 for flight to avoid apprehension and false ID to law enforcement.
Game camera reported stolenState police at Kiski Valley reported investigating the theft of a game camera Dec. 7, 2022, at 11:55 a.m. at 357 Pandora Road in Derry Township. The Garmin game camera is valued at $120. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Kiski Valley at 724-697-5780 and reference PA2022-1566336 and ask for Trooper Abernathy.
Package stolen in Derry TownshipState police at Kiski Valley report investigating the theft of a package Dec. 19, 2022, at 1:26 p.m. at 600 S. Summit St., Derry Township. According to the report, a known 42-year-old Derry Township female reported the theft of a gaming chair valued at $149. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Kiski Valley at 724-697-5780.
Harassment at Torrance State HospitalState police at Kiski Valley report investigating patient-on-patient harassment allegations Jan. 3 at 2:58 p.m. at Torrance State Hospital in Derry Township. The alleged parties, a 30-year-old male and 27-year-old male, were both cited for harassment in Magisterial District Court No. 10-3-08.
Debit card fraudState police at Kiski Valley report investigating theft by deception Dec. 26, 2022, at 4 p.m. at a Fennel Street location in Salem Township. According to the report, unknown actor(s) used debit card information belonging to a 59-year-old New Alexandria male to purchase unknown items online. The fraudulent purchases total roughly $466.
Harassment in Salem TownshipState police at Kiski Valley report investigating harassment allegations Dec. 28, 2022, at 2:56 p.m. at a residence in the 8000 block of U.S. Route 22 in Salem Township. According to the report, the victim is a known 31-year-old New Alexandria male. The actor is a known 57-year-old Seward male. The victim, who is married to the actor’s ex-wife, told PSP he received a threatening text message from the actor. Charges were filed in Magisterial District Court No. 10-3-05.
Commented