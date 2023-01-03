PSP reports search for runaway
State police at Greensburg report investigating a runaway juvenile Dec. 29 at 10:50 a.m. at 550 Penn High Park Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, Devon Tack was last seen leaving her residence Dec. 29 at approximately 10:50 a.m. Tack was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black sweatpants and Converse sneakers. Tack is a white female with black hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information regarding the location of Tack is asked to please contact PSP Greensburg.
Public drunkenness charges filedState police at Greensburg report investigating a disturbance Dec. 28 at 4:23 p.m. at 5280 Lincoln Highway in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 66-year-old Karen Cuneo and 66-year-old Michael Cepullio, both of Greensburg, were extremely intoxicated and engaged in a verbal altercation, causing public alarm. Both parties were cited with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. Charges were filed in Magisterial District Court No. 10-2-01.
Retail theft at Best BuyState police at Greensburg report investigating retail theft Dec. 14 at 10:57 a.m. at Best Buy along Donohoe Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, an Apple product valued at $1,400 was stolen. A vehicle reportedly involved was a 2007 Ford Focus. Through investigation, troopers were able to identify an alleged actor and criminal charges are pending. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the alleged actor.
Commented