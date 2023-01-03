PSP reports search for runaway

State police at Greensburg report investigating a runaway juvenile Dec. 29 at 10:50 a.m. at 550 Penn High Park Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, Devon Tack was last seen leaving her residence Dec. 29 at approximately 10:50 a.m. Tack was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black sweatpants and Converse sneakers. Tack is a white female with black hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information regarding the location of Tack is asked to please contact PSP Greensburg.