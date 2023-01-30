Personal checks stolen, cashed
State police at Greensburg report investigating forgery/counterfeiting Jan. 24 at 9:47 a.m. at a Fennel Street location in Salem Township. According to the report, a 74-year-old Pittsburgh man reported personal checks being stolen, forged and cashed during the month of December 2022. The investigation is ongoing.
PFA violation reportedState police at Greensburg are investigating an alleged protection from abuse violation reported to have occurred Jan. 24 at a location along U.S. Route 30 in Hempfield Township. The investigation is ongoing and a public information release report provided by PSP Greensburg offered no additional details.
DUI reported in Salem TownshipState police at Kiski Valley report filing charges stemming from a DUI (on view drugs) which occurred late last year. According to the report, PSP Kiski Valley “investigated a erratic driver” on U.S. Route 22 in Salem Township. The driver, 26-year-old Miranda Cerritos of Smithmill, was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance. The incident occurred Nov. 5, 2022, at 5:42 p.m.
