Charges filed for criminal trespass

State police at Kiski Valley report filing criminal trespass and related charges stemming from an incident Jan. 21 at 3:51 p.m. at a Rea Road location in Bell Township. According to the report, PSP Kiski Valley investigated allegations of criminal trespass, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and scattering rubbish. The actor, a known 54-year-old Saltsburg man, was located and resisted arrest but was taken into custody. Charges were filed in Magisterial District Court No. 10-3-05. The vehicle involved was a 2009 Ford F-250 Super Cab pickup truck. The victim is a known 51-year-old New Alexandria female. A public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley did not identify the involved parties.