Charges filed for criminal trespass
State police at Kiski Valley report filing criminal trespass and related charges stemming from an incident Jan. 21 at 3:51 p.m. at a Rea Road location in Bell Township. According to the report, PSP Kiski Valley investigated allegations of criminal trespass, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and scattering rubbish. The actor, a known 54-year-old Saltsburg man, was located and resisted arrest but was taken into custody. Charges were filed in Magisterial District Court No. 10-3-05. The vehicle involved was a 2009 Ford F-250 Super Cab pickup truck. The victim is a known 51-year-old New Alexandria female. A public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley did not identify the involved parties.
Hit-and-run in Loyalhanna TownshipState police at Kiski Valley report investigating a hit-and-run incident Jan. 20 at 9:58 a.m. on state Route 286 east of Dogwood Drive in Loyalhanna Township. According to the report, a vehicle of unknown make and model was traveling west and swerved to avoid impacting a vehicle that was stopped in the west lane waiting to turn onto property at 2778 Route 286. The unknown vehicle traveled off of the west lane and struck a mailbox post and three mailboxes before coming to a controlled stop. The driver then turned around and fled east on Route 286. A witness and video surveillance in the area identified the vehicle as a black four-door sedan with tinted windows. The driver is a white male believed to be in his late teens or early 20s with straight brown hair and was wearing a dark colored coat. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Kiski Valley at 724-697-5780.
One-vehicle crash in Salem TownshipState police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash Jan. 21 at 4:07 a.m. on U.S. Route 22 east of Hannastown Road in Salem Township. According to the report, 21-year-old Raymon Brown of West Mifflin was operating a 2016 Hyundai Elantra west on Route 22 when he exited the north side of the roadway and struck a guide rail.
Crash in downtown AvonmoreState police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash Jan. 21 at 12:58 a.m. on 2nd Street at its intersection with Allegheny Avenue in downtown Avonmore. According to the report, 56-year-old Becky A. Culp of Avonmore was operating a 2018 Lincoln Navigator north on 2nd Street when she fell asleep while driving and crashed head-on into a utility pole. PSP Kiski Valley was assisted at the scene by members of the Avonmore, Bell Township and Saltsburg volunteer fire departments. Culp was transported via emergency medical personnel to Forbes Hospital with suspected minor injuries.
