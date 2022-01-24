State police at Kiski Valley reported that a 2014 Toyota Yaris and 2019 Chevrolet Equinox were involved in a crash at 9:19 a.m. Jan. 8, on Route 981/Industrial Boulevard in Derry Township. No one was injured. The driver of the Toyota, who was not identified, was cited by police for failing to yield the right of way while making a left turn.
State police at Kiski Valley responded to a one-vehicle accident that occurred at 10:56 p.m. Jan. 8, on Route 982 just north of Bradenville School Road in Derry Township. Police reported that a 2008 Mazda 6 crashed after the 17-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle when negotiating a curve in the road. The vehicle reportedly spun around, struck a traffic sign on the side of the road and a concrete support for a railroad overpass. The driver, according to police, then attempted to drive the vehicle off the road by turning onto Bradenville School Road, traveling over an embankment where it struck a small tree. The driver and passenger were not injured. The teen driver was cited by police after the accident.
State police at Kiski Valley report that a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Kelly E. Jobe, 38, of New Alexandria, crashed at 5:23 p.m. Jan. 3, on Route 819 in Salem Township. According to police, the truck slid on an icy patch and crashed into an embankment. Jobe was not injured in the crash. Forbes Road Volunteer Fire Department assisted on the scene.
State police at Kiski Valley responded to a one-vehicle crash that occurred at 8:01 p.m. Jan. 6, at the intersection of Armstrong Drive and Route 981 in Derry Township. According to the report, a 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander, driven by Amanda M. Beeman, 31, of Latrobe, slid on a snow-covered roadway when attempting to turn left onto Armstrong and struck a sign and a utility pole. Beeman was transported by ambulance to Forbes Hospital Monroeville for treatment of a suspected minor injury. Police cited her with speeding after the accident. Bradenville Volunteer Fire Department assisted on the scene.
State police at Greensburg are investigating a theft of approximately 25 catalytic converters stolen from Pipers Auto Salvage in Cook Township. The estimated value of the parts was $3,500.
State police at Greensburg responded to an ATV crash at 7 p.m. Dec. 12, in the area of Edna and Monkey Wrench roads in Hempfield Township. When police arrived, the operator, Christopher Kramer, 37, of Westmoreland City, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.
State police at Greensburg responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred at 11:55 p.m. Jan. 7, on Arona Road in Hempfield Township. According to police, a 2015 Chrysler 200, driven by Kyle W. Zaverl, 30, of Irwin, was traveling south on Arona Road, when he was forced to swerve into the other lane to miss a 2019 Kia Optima, driven by Nicholas Savinda, 42, of Trafford, who was traveling north in the southbound lane. The Kia then swerved back into the correct lane causing a head-on collision. Neither driver was hurt in the crash. Savinda was cited by police after the crash.
State police at Greensburg have arrested a 17-year-old teen from Irwin on assault charges following a reported domestic disturbance at 5:03 p.m. Jan. 6, at a residence on the 300 block of Lenhart Avenue, Hempfield Township.
State police at Greensburg report that a 61-year-old woman from the Latrobe area was the victim of a fraudulent unemployment claim in her name without her permission. The claim was discovered at 1:38 p.m. Jan. 6.
State police at Greensburg investigated a three-vehicle crash that occurred at 12:33 p.m. Jan. 6, at the intersection of Georges Station Road and Route 30 in Hempfield Township. According to police, all three vehicles were in the left lane of Route 30 West when a 2020 Buick Enclave, driven by Jamie L. Giesey, 33, of Ligonier, failed to stop for traffic in front of her and struck a 2021 Kia Sorento, driven by Christy L. Gates, 48, of Johnstown, which was then pushed into a 2017 Dodge Ram 1500, driven by Gary D. Alred Jr., 39, of Mount Pleasant. Police reported that it was unknown if Alred Jr. was injured, but no injuries were reported for any of the other drivers or any of the passengers involved. Police did cite Geisey for careless driving and, additionally, Alred was cited for operating a vehicle on a suspended or revoked driver’s license.
State police at Greensburg report that one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred at 5:18 p.m. Nov. 23, at the intersection of Route 30 and South Greengate Road. According to police, Faith N. Reffo, 18, of Derry, was transported by ambulance to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital for treatment of a suspected minor injury after the crash, which occurred as a 2019 Honda Civic, driven by Mark A. Pietrusinski, 59, of Pittsburgh, was traveling west on Route 30 through a green light at the intersection when Reffo’s vehicle, a 2008 Hyundai Elantra, made a left turn onto Route 30 and struck the Honda. Pietrusinski was not injured in the crash. Reffo was cited by police for going through the red light.
State police at Greensburg responded to a one-vehicle crash that occurred at 10:35 p.m. Jan. 8, on Millersdale Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier, driven by Noah G. David, 21, of Cardale, struck a deer and then veered off the side of the road. David was not hurt in the crash, but police reported a suspected minor injury for his passenger, Carmen S. Riffer, 21, of Greensburg, who declined transport to the hospital. David was cited for speeding.
State police at Greensburg reported a three-vehicle crash that occurred at 8:07 a.m. Jan. 5, at the intersection of Route 30 and Ambler Avenue. According to police, all three vehicles, a 2012 Dodge RAM 1500 pickup truck, 2018 Hyundai Elantra and a 2021 Porsche Cayenne, were traveling west on Route 30 when the truck drove into the rear of the Hyundai, which was pushed into the Porsche. According to the police, the crash happened after a separate crash of the Hyundai and Porsche, which occurred when the Porsche had slowed down for a vehicle turning off of Route 30 and the Hyundai struck the Porsche. No injuries were reported at the scene, but the driver of the pickup was cited for not having a valid inspection and the driver of the Hyundai for not having a registration card.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.