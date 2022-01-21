State police at Greensburg charged Nathan Stoner, 38, of Pittsburgh a driver involved in a three-vehicle crash that occurred at 5:16 p.m. Dec. 21, on Route 136 in Hempfield Township, with driving under the influence, after police determined he was showing signs of impairment.
State police at Greensburg report that three vehicles were involved in a crash at 7:15 a.m. Dec. 16, in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a 2021 Ford F-150 XLT, driven by Anthony P. Vaslavsky, 30, of Monroeville was trying to move from the left lane of Route 30 East to the center turning lane to turn and struck a 2005 Jeep Liberty, driven my Melissa S. Kantoris, 46, of Jeannette. After initial impact, Vaslavsky swerved to the right and hit another vehicle, a 2017 Jeep Compass, driven by Julie A. George, 55, of North Huntingdon Township, which was stopped in the left lane of Route 30 behind a line of vehicles stopped for a red light at the intersection with Lowry Avenue. Vaslavsky and George were not injured, while Kantoris was transported to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital for a suspected minor injury.
State police at Greensburg report no one was injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred at 8:34 a.m. Dec. 17, in Hempfield Township. According to the report, Tamia A. Gray, 18, of Covington, Georgia, was the driver of a 2021 Nissan Sentra, and lost control of the vehicle going around a left curve on Route 30 just west of the East Pittsburgh Street split. The vehicle crossed across the road and struck a traffic sign head-on. Her passengers, Janiyah K. Moody, 19, and Antoniyah Graham, 18, both of New York, were not injured either. Gray was cited by police for speeding after the accident.
State police at Greensburg reported a two-vehicle crash that occurred at 6:38 p.m. on Christmas Day along Wendel Road in Hempfield Township. The drivers of the vehicles, Nicole M. Beveridge, 36, of Stillwater, Michigan, and Brian L. Visco, 42, of Rillton, escaped injury, along with the passengers in Beveridge’s vehicle.
State police at Indiana are investigating the report of an alleged theft that occurred at 10 a.m. Dec. 17, from a 52-year-old woman’s residence in Center Township, Indiana County. According to the report, the victim said two males came to her residence to install flooring from Empire Today and one of the men stole $800 from her purse.
State police at Indiana are investigating an alleged incident of terroristic threats that occurred at 9:26 a.m. Dec. 13, in East Wheatfield Township, Indiana County. According to police, a 43-year-old man from Blairsville filed the report.
State police at Indiana have arrested a 13-year-old boy for allegedly stealing an ATV, valued at $1,000, from a home in West Wheatfield Township, Indiana County. According to police, the teen also attempted to enter the victims’ 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia.
State police at Indiana have cited a 20-year-old Indiana man for allegedly threatening to harm at 19-year-old Indiana woman at 7:08 p.m. Dec. 2, at a residence on North 11th Street.
