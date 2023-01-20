Greensburg man injured in crash
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash Jan. 17 at 6:44 a.m. on U.S. Route 30 near the West Otterman Street ramp in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 18-year-old Andrew W. Womer of Greensburg was operating a 2016 Honda Civic west on Route 30 in the left lane of travel. Womer abruptly steered to the right (east) and drove into the roadside guide rail. The vehicle became airborne and impacted several trees on the embankment. The vehicle sustained severe damage and came to uncontrolled final rest on the shoulder of the West Otterman Street to Route 30 ramp, facing south. Womer was transported to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service. PSP Greensburg was assisted at the scene by Carbon Volunteer Fire Department.
Man struck by vehicle on Route 119State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash Jan. 16 at 6:49 p.m. on U.S. Route 119 north of the Technology Drive exit in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 31-year-old Jacob N. Cutright of Philippi, West Virginia, was operating a 2019 Ford F-350 in the left lane on Route 119 south near the Technology Drive exit. David A Green, 30, of Greensburg, was walking on the left shoulder and entered into the roadway as Cutright’s truck was approaching. Green was first hit by the truck, then was struck by the truck’s trailing unit. Green was pushed off the roadway while Cutright brought his vehicle to a stop off of Route 119 at the Technology Drive exit. The truck sustained minor damage to the driver side mirror and trailing unit. Green suffered suspected major injuries as a result of the crash and was airlifted via medical helicopter to UPMC Presbyterian for medical treatment.
PSP: Juvenile spit on counselorState police at Greensburg report investigating harassment Nov. 2, 2022, at 9 a.m. at the Adelphoi complex along Village Way in Unity Township. According to the report, a known 15-year-old New Kensington male spit on a known 22-year-old Greensburg male who works as a counselor at Adelphoi. Charges were filed with Westmoreland County Juvenile Probation.
Theft reported in Bell TownshipState police at Kiski Valley report investigating theft of items from a motor vehicle sometime between midnight and 8 a.m. Jan. 17 at a Spur Road location in Bell Township. According to the report, unknown actor(s) entered two vehicles parked on property being to a known 55-year-old Bell Township female, and stole cash and tools. The unknown actor(s) then fled in an unknown direction. In addition to a tool belt with hand tools valued at $90 and a jump starter valued at $100, nine $100 bills also were stolen. A second victim is a known 55-year-old Avonmore male. The vehicles involved were a 2019 Dodge caravan and 2013 Ford F-150XLT. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Kiski Valley at 724-697-5780, reference No. 2023-70772.
Hit-and-run in Derry TownshipState police at Kiski Valley report investigating a hit-and-run Jan. 12 at 6:02 a.m. at Sheetz gas station parking lot along U.S. Route 22 in Derry Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 1997 Chevrolet 210 Series operated by 61-year-old Joseph Sloskey of Delmont. Unit No. 2 was a 2017 Audi A6 operated by 43-year-old Kevin L. Graham of New Alexandria. Unit No. 3 was a 2018 Honda Civic operated by an unknown driver. Unit No. 1 proceeded through the gas station parking lot traveling southeast and struck a barrier at pump No. 6. Unit No. 1 reversed and drove up to the store where it was parked in the parking stall in front of the west side of the store. Sloskey exited the vehicle, walked around it and entered the vehicle again. Unit No. 1 reversed and backed into unit No. 2, which was occupied, at pump No. 6. Unit No. 1 traveled forward and completed a U-turn to exit the parking lot. As unit No. 1 was exiting, it struck unit No. 3, which was parked and unoccupied. Unit No. 1 sideswiped unit No. 3, traveled over a curb and grass and entered onto state Route 981. Unit No. 1 proceeded north onto Route 981, then proceeded east on Route 22. Sloskey failed to stop and provide information and left the scene.
