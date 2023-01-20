Greensburg man injured in crash

State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash Jan. 17 at 6:44 a.m. on U.S. Route 30 near the West Otterman Street ramp in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 18-year-old Andrew W. Womer of Greensburg was operating a 2016 Honda Civic west on Route 30 in the left lane of travel. Womer abruptly steered to the right (east) and drove into the roadside guide rail. The vehicle became airborne and impacted several trees on the embankment. The vehicle sustained severe damage and came to uncontrolled final rest on the shoulder of the West Otterman Street to Route 30 ramp, facing south. Womer was transported to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service. PSP Greensburg was assisted at the scene by Carbon Volunteer Fire Department.