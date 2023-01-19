Two-vehicle crash in Unity Township

State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash Jan. 10 at 1:55 p.m. on U.S. Route 30 east of Village Drive in Unity Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu operated by 25-year-old Alexander J. Britton of Ligonier. Unit No. 2 was a 2018 Toyota RAV4 operated by 41-year-old Jacob M. Sullivan of Fort Hill. A passenger, 31-year-old Alexandra E. Conley of Fort Ashby, West Virginia, also was in the vehicle. The crash occurred as both vehicles were traveling west on Route 30. Unit No. 1 failed to stop while approaching directly behind unit No. 2. Unit No. 1 then struck unit No. 2. Unit No. 1 was later towed from the scene. No injuries were reported.