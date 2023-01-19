Two-vehicle crash in Unity Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash Jan. 10 at 1:55 p.m. on U.S. Route 30 east of Village Drive in Unity Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu operated by 25-year-old Alexander J. Britton of Ligonier. Unit No. 2 was a 2018 Toyota RAV4 operated by 41-year-old Jacob M. Sullivan of Fort Hill. A passenger, 31-year-old Alexandra E. Conley of Fort Ashby, West Virginia, also was in the vehicle. The crash occurred as both vehicles were traveling west on Route 30. Unit No. 1 failed to stop while approaching directly behind unit No. 2. Unit No. 1 then struck unit No. 2. Unit No. 1 was later towed from the scene. No injuries were reported.
Package stolen, later recoveredState police at Greensburg report investigating the theft of a package Dec. 23, 2022, at 8 a.m. at a Sewickley Avenue residence in Sewickley Township. According to the report, a package valued at $90.41 was delivered to the residence of an 18-year-old victim. The package, containing a flannel shirt and jeans, was stolen by an unknown actor before the victim retrieved it. The investigation has no leads.
Criminal mischief in Derry TownshipState police at Kiski Valley report investigating an incident Jan. 13 at 4 p.m. at a Squibb Road property in Derry Township. According to the report, a known 41-year-old Derry Township female contacted PSP in regard to a door knob being damaged by unknown actor(s) who then fled in an unknown direction by unknown means. The estimated damage is $50.
