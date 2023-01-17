Two-vehicle crash in Unity Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash Jan. 12 at 5:42 p.m. on U.S. Route 30 in Unity Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2018 GMC Terrain operated by 46-year-old Glen R. Wantje Jr. of Pittsburgh. Unit No. 2 was a 2020 Ford F250 Super Cab operated by 46-year-old Colby J. Wood of Somerset. A passenger, 46-year-old Amy L. Wood of Somerset, also was in the vehicle. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was pulling onto Route 30 eastbound from the Sunoco gas station in Unity Township. Unit No. 2 was traveling eastbound on Route 30 in the left lane of travel. Unit No. 1 failed to properly yield prior to pulling onto Route 30 eastbound and was struck by unit No. 2 on the driver side of the vehicle. Both vehicles came to final rest in the left lane of Route 30, sustained disabling damage and were towed from the scene. Wantje was transported to Forbes Hospital by Mutual Aid Ambulance Service with suspected minor injuries. The occupants of unit No. 2 were uninjured. PSP Greensburg was assisted at the scene by Mutual Aid Ambulance Service, Dansers Towing, and members of the Latrobe, Bradenville and Youngstown Whitney volunteer fire departments.
