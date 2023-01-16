Hit-and-run in Salem Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle hit-and-run crash Jan. 9 at 2:42 a.m. on Mark Drive in Salem Township. According to the report, 27-year-old Ana L. Guzman of Export was driving a 2017 Toyota Corolla when she struck a utility pole and fled the scene.
Criminal contempt charges filedState police at Kiski Valley report filing charges after a patient fled Torrance State Hospital in Derry Township last year, causing a large-scale search by PSP and multiple fire departments. McIntyre was located Dec. 16, 2022, approximately 1.5 miles from the hospital cold and wet. A charge for criminal contempt was filed through Magisterial District Court No. 10-3-08 due to McIntyre being court ordered to the hospital for treatment.
PSP investigate domestic violenceState police at Greensburg report responding to a domestic violence incident Jan. 13 at 3:41 p.m. at a Robin Drive location in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a 21-year-old Jeannette male was charged with physical harassment after investigation. The victim is a known 68-year-old female Jeannette resident. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the involved parties.
Car left behind following crashState police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. on Calumet Mammoth Park Road at Klaka Road in Mount Pleasant Township. According to the report, the single-vehicle crash occurred as a 2009 Chevrolet Impala was traveling west on Calumet Mammoth Park Road. The driver, who was not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg, lost control of the car, left the roadway and traversed through a field before coming to final rest in a ditch. The vehicle was drivable and towed from the scene due to no driver being present. PSP was assisted at the scene by Diamond Towing.
