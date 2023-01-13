Car stolen in New Stanton
State police at Greensburg report investigating the theft of a motor vehicle which occurred sometime between Nov. 20, 2022, and 2:23 p.m. Dec. 7, 2022, at 153 W. Pennsylvania Ave. in New Stanton. According to the report, the vehicle, described as a “red Jaguar,” has since been recovered but the investigation remains ongoing.
DUI reported in Southwest GreensburgState police at Greensburg report investigating a DUI (on view alcohol) Jan. 8 at 1:55 a.m. at the intersection of Mace and Cribbs streets in Southwest Greensburg. According to the report, 24-year-old Kyra Diggs of Sutersville was operating a 2017 Kia and found to be DUI following observed traffic violations and a subsequent traffic stop. Charges have been filed through Magisterial District Court No. 10-2-01.
Disorderly conduct in Unity TownshipState police at Greensburg report filing disorderly conduct charges following an incident Jan. 8 at 10:30 p.m. at the Inn at Mountainview, 300 Scenery Lane, Unity Township. According to the report, troopers arrived at the scene at 9:30 p.m. for a reported disturbance involving the defendant, 35-year-old Elizabeth Desport of Latrobe, who reportedly left the scene prior to law enforcement arrival. Desport was reportedly yelling and screaming prior to leaving the property. At 10:30 p.m., Desport was located after causing a disturbance at a Winslow Court location and taken into custody. Desport was transported to Westmoreland County Prison to await arraignment before Magisterial District Judge Tamara J. Mahady.
PSP: Latrobe driver DUI in South Greensburg
State police at Greensburg report investigating a DUI (on view drugs) Jan. 7 at 8:47 p.m. at the intersection of Huff Avenue and South Main Street in South Greensburg. According to the report, troopers stopped a 2006 Chevrolet Impala operated by a known 33-year-old Latrobe female, for summary traffic violations. During the traffic stop, the driver appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance and was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Criminal charges are pending. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the driver.
Man had active warrants, stolen checkState police at Greensburg report being dispatched Jan. 6 at 4:53 p.m. to the Inn at Mountainview, 300 Scenery Lane, Unity Township. Troopers report assisting U-Haul with taking possession of a U-Haul unit possessed by a known 35-year-old Latrobe female. During the investigation, it was discovered the actor, who was not identified by PSP, was in possession of and attempted to cash a stolen First Commonwealth Bank check, and also had active warrants. A victim is listed as a known 74-year-old Pittsburgh male. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the involved parties.
Pill tablet found at casinoState police at Greensburg report being contacted Jan. 5 at 1:34 p.m. regarding a pill tablet that was located on a gaming table at Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield Township. Troopers responded, took possession of the pill and identified it as Oxycodone. The investigation is ongoing.
Hit-and-run in East Huntingdon Twp.State police at Greensburg report investigating a hit-and-run crash Jan. 5 at 3:17 p.m. on Wesley Chapel Road south of state Route 981 in East Huntingdon Township. According to the report, the two-vehicle hit-and-run crash occurred as unit No. 2, a 2020 Ram 1500 operated by 49-year-old Rebecca J. Rodriguez of Scottdale, was traveling southbound. Unit No. 2 was negotiating a bridge as unit No. 1, a vehicle of unknown make and model, approached northbound and hit unit No. 2 on the driver side mirror. The driver of unit No. 1 stopped briefly then left the scene. Unit No. 2 sustained damage to the driver side mirror. Rodriguez was not injured as a result of the crash. There are no leads as to the identity of the hit-and-run driver.
