PSP: Derry man damages vehicle
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating criminal mischief Jan. 5 at 9:26 p.m. at a Atlantic 3 Road location in Derry Township. According to the report, 19-year-old Isaac Kye Jewell of Derry intentionally dented the passenger door of a 2007 Ford Fusion owned by a known 40-year-old New Derry male. Jewell also reportedly slashed the front right tire of the vehicle, according to police. Damages were reported as roughly $500.
Two-vehicle crash in Salem TownshipState police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash Jan. 9 at 4:54 a.m. on Main Street at its intersection with Depot Street in Salem Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2011 Subaru Impreza operated by 34-year-old Philip R. Christopher of Latrobe. Unit No. 2 was a 2013 Ford F-150XLT operated by 56-year-old John E. Heinbaugh of Slickville. The crash occurred as both vehicles were traveling north on state Route 819 in Salem Township. Unit No. 2 had its right turn signal on to turn onto Main Street. Unit No. 1 was following too closely as unit No. 2 was slowing down to make the turn. The driver of unit No. 2 changed his mind and instead made a left turn onto Depot Street. Unit No. 1 rear-ended unit No. 2 as it was making the turn. Unit No. 2 was disabled from heavy front end damage and was towed from the scene. PSP Kiski Valley was assisted at the scene by members of the Slickville Volunteer Fire Department.
Mailboxes damaged by pumpkinsState police at Kiski Valley report investigating criminal mischief Nov. 10, 2022, at 11:29 p.m. on property along Latrobe Derry Road in Derry Township. According to the report, unknown actor(s) threw pumpkins at three victims’ mailboxes causing roughly $150 damage. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Kiski Valley.
