PSP: Derry man damages vehicle

State police at Kiski Valley report investigating criminal mischief Jan. 5 at 9:26 p.m. at a Atlantic 3 Road location in Derry Township. According to the report, 19-year-old Isaac Kye Jewell of Derry intentionally dented the passenger door of a 2007 Ford Fusion owned by a known 40-year-old New Derry male. Jewell also reportedly slashed the front right tire of the vehicle, according to police. Damages were reported as roughly $500.