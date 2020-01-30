State police at Kiski Valley report Sierra J. Clawson, 18, of Saltsburg was injured when the 2001 BMW 330Xi she was driving north on County Road just north of Bartz Road in Loyalhanna Township lost control on a left curve and spun, leaving the eastern shoulder of the roadway and striking a tree around 8:13 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29. Clawson was transported by LifeStat Ambulance to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital with suspected minor injuries, police said. She was cited for not driving at a safe speed.
State police at Greensburg report a Taurus 9mm handgun was found in a grassy area beside a parking lot at 3576 Route 30 West in Unity Township and surrendered to police. Anyone with information should contact police at 724-832-3288.
State police at Indiana report troopers are investigating after Robert William Miller, 26, of Clymer was found dead in his home on Sage Street in Clymer around 1 p.m. Jan. 20. Drugs and drug paraphernalia were discovered near Miller’s body and his death is suspected to be drug-related, according to police.
