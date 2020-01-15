Greensburg woman cited for harassment
State police at Greensburg report Dana Marguerite Sublett, 51, of Greensburg was cited for harassment after allegedly striking another person in the back with a closed fist at 2:19 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, on Lakewood Road in Hempfield Township.
Police investigating Apple support scam
State police at Greensburg report a 48-year-old Greensburg man was victimized by a phone scam in which he believed he was speaking to an Apple support member on Monday, Jan. 13, about recent purchases on his Apple account and was convinced to purchase $1,700 in gift cards and provide the gift card numbers over the phone. According to police, the man provided information for three $400 Target gift cards and 10 $50 eBay gift cards.
Golf cart stolen, found in Donegal Twp.
State police at Greensburg report troopers responded to a home on Temple Lane in Donegal Township around 12:33 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, to investigate a report that a golf cart had been taken from the property. Troopers located and recovered the golf cart and identified suspects, but the victim refused prosecution, police said.
Tools, batteries stolen from vehicle in Hempfield Twp.
State police at Greensburg report between 3 p.m. Jan. 7 and 8:30 a.m. Jan. 8, someone stole four Milwaukee M18 batteries, two Milwaukee M18 impact driver kits, a Milwaukee M18 Sawzall reciprocating saw and a Milwaukee MKE M18 job site radio from inside a 2012 Ford F-150 parked on the 1900 block of Clawson Avenue in Hempfield Township. Anyone with information should contact police at 724-832-3288.
Heater stolen from truck in Hempfield Twp.
State police at Greensburg report between 4 p.m. Jan. 7 and 6:30 a.m. Jan. 8, someone stole a Mr. Heater 125,000 BTU diesel torpedo heater valued at $150 from inside a 2016 Hino box truck owned by 84 Lumber at 1612 Roseytown Road in Hempfield Township. Anyone with information should contact police at 724-832-3288.
Possible injury reported in Unity Twp. crash
State police at Greensburg report one person was transported with a possible injury following a two-vehicle crash around 12:06 a.m. Jan. 1 near the intersection of Route 30 and Frye Farm Road in Unity Township. According to police, the crash involved a 2003 Buick Century driven by Ariel A. Martinez, 24, of Latrobe and a 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander driven by Sandy L. Cristofano, 63, of Jeannette. Carl A. Cristofano, 66, of Jeannette, a passenger in the Mitsubishi, was transported by Mutual Aid Ambulance to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital for treatment of a possible injury. No one else was injured in the crash, according to police. Martinez was cited for not driving at a safe speed.
