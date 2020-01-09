Woman arrested after Bell Township traffic stop
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation on Route 981 near Callandrella Lane in Bell Township around 4:33 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, and learned the driver, a 43-year-old Salina woman, did not have a valid driver’s license and had an active bench warrant issued for her arrest from the Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas. During a search following her arrest, police allegedly found heroin in the woman’s possession. Charges for DUI, drug possession and traffic offenses are pending, police said.
Driver injured in Derry Township crash
State police at Kiski Valley report Mark J. Rowe, 62, of New Derry was transported by Mutual Aid Ambulance with a suspected minor injury after the 2015 Nissan Altima he was driving on Pittsburgh Street in Derry Township crossed the center lines on a right curve and struck a mailbox and tree around 6:02 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7. Rowe was cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Man injured in one-vehicle Loyalhanna Township crash
State police at Kiski Valley report James V. Smolenak, 50, of New Kensington was transported by Lifestat Ambulance to Allegheny Health Network Forbes Hospital with a possible injury after the 2015 Honda Civic he was driving north on Route 981 in Loyalhanna Township crossed the southbound lane and left the roadway, striking one tree with its driver’s side door and mirror and a second tree with its front bumper around 11:26 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4. Smolenak was cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Police investigating use of counterfeit bill for phone
State police at Greensburg report an unknown suspect passed a counterfeit $100 bill to a 23-year-old Mount Pleasant man in exchange for the victim’s Apple iPhone 6 valued at $140 during a transaction on East Main Street in Mount Pleasant Township around 11:11 a.m. Dec. 26.
