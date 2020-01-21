State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when a 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe driven west on Route 22 in Derry Township by Javier A. Cantos, 24, of Duncansville lost control on a right curve near Pine Bluff Lane, traveled off the north shoulder and struck a wooden road sign around 10:44 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. Cantos was cited for not driving at a safe speed.
State police at Indiana report Henry Jerrell Reese, 53, of Pittsburgh was charged with writing bad checks after allegedly writing a check for $12,568 on Dec. 14 at Watson Chevrolet on Route 22 in Burrell Township for a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu. The check was eventually returned as “Unable to Locate Account,” police said.
