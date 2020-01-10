State police at Indiana report Zachary Adam Liscsak, 17, of Blairsville, whom troopers were attempting to locate after he was reported as a runaway, was located and found to be safe on Wednesday, Jan. 8.
State police at Indiana report someone punctured a hole in the gas tank of a broken down 2001 Ford F-150 pickup truck on the 300 block of High Street in West Wheatfield Township around 2:59 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, and attempted to steal gasoline but was scared off when a nearby resident exited their home. The gasoline, valued at $15, was recovered at the scene.
State police at Greensburg report someone entered a home on Slope Hill Road in Mount Pleasant Township around 10 p.m. Dec. 31 and moved multiple items around in the kitchen before fleeing the scene, although nothing was reported stolen. Anyone with information should contact police at 724-832-3288.
State police at Greensburg report a Youngwood man received delinquency notices through the mail on Dec. 30 regarding outstanding payments on credit card accounts he had not opened. The victim told police no money was missing from his bank accounts and had no information indicating who may have opened the new credit card accounts.
