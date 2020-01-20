Man charged with drug possession
State police at Greensburg report a 24-year-old Greensburg man was arrested after police allegedly seized drug-related contraband during a traffic stop near the intersection of Greengate Centre Circle and Greengate Centre Drive in Hempfield Township around 8:32 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 19.
One injured in Salem Township crash
State police at Kiski Valley report a 16-year-old Greensburg girl was transported by Mutual Aid Ambulance to UPMC East with a suspected minor injury after a 2007 Volkswagen Jetta driven north on Greene Drive in Salem Township by a 17-year-old New Alexandria girl crossed into the southbound lane on a left curve and exited the road’s western shoulder, striking a tree around 8:52 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. No other injuries were reported. The driver was cited for not driving at a safe speed.
Hempfield Twp. crash injures two
State police at Greensburg report two people suffered suspected minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Business Route 66 and Locust Valley Road in Hempfield Township around 9:53 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. According to police, the crash involved a 2008 Mack Truck driven by Shawn A. Crawford, 48, of Latrobe and a 2014 Honda Accord driven by Larry M. Milito, 59, of New Kensington. Milito and a 17-year-old New Kensington girl who was a passenger in his vehicle were transported by Mutual Aid Ambulance to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries.
No injuries reported in hit-and-run
State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when an unknown vehicle driven west on the northern shoulder of Route 22 in Salem Township struck a 2019 Ford Ecosport driven by Juliette L. Rusinko, 23, of Greensburg as it attempted to make a right turn from the right lane of Route 22 onto Hollywood Boulevard around 7:44 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17.
Credit card account opened in man’s nameState police at Greensburg report someone stole a 41-year-old Greensburg man’s identity and opened a fraudulent credit card in his name, making fraudulent purchases totaling $399.81.
No injuries reported in Bell Township crash
State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when a 2011 GMC Sierra driven north on Route 981 in Bell Township by John I. Saflin, 56, of Pittsburgh left the roadway on a left curve just south of Substation Road and struck a large pine tree, shearing the tree at its base and causing the tree to fall on top of the truck around 8:12 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16. Saflin was cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Man accused of driving without interlockState police at Greensburg report charges are pending against Matthew Clawson, 50, of Acme after troopers conducted a traffic stop on the 2000 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving near the intersection of Route 819 and Mechling Road in Hempfield Township around 1:24 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, and found Clawson was allegedly operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock system while on an ignition interlock limited license.
No injuries reported in Derry DUI crash
State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when a 2014 Toyota RAV4 driven south on Route 981 in Derry Township by Tisaiah J. Frei, 23, of Laughlintown allegedly passed another vehicle at a high rate of speed near Dorn Lane, then left the roadway on a left curve and struck a fence before rolling over and coming to rest in a wooded area around 9:33 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16. According to police, Frei attempted to flee the scene before he was apprehended and subsequently arrested for DUI after showing signs of impairment. He was also cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Rims, tires stolen from Jeep at impound lotState police at Kiski Valley report between Jan. 10 and 5:20 p.m. Jan. 14, someone used a cutting instrument to make a hole in a chain link fence surrounding an impound lot at a PennDOT stockpile on Slate Dump Road in Salem Township, entered the lot through the hole in the fence and raised a 2014 Jeep Wrangler in order to remove four black Wyllie alloy rims and LT Mastercraft mud tires (size 255/75/R17) from the vehicle. Anyone with information should contact police at 724-697-5780.
Teen girls arrested after vehicle break-ins
State police at Kiski Valley report two girls, ages 14 and 16, were arrested after allegedly escaping from the Adelphoi Village Marker House facility on Marcia Street in Derry Township around 9:30 p.m. Jan. 13 and breaking into several vehicles in the Briarwood Apartment Complex in Unity Township. According to police, the girls stole a lottery ticket valued at $115, a tactical wallet with miscellaneous items valued at $30 and a AAA card valued at $5 after breaking into three vehicles.
Man charged after assault at Adelphoi
State police at Greensburg report Kevin Otero, 18, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of simple assault and three counts of harassment after allegedly punching a 21-year-old Rector man, a 38-year-old Homer City man and a 17-year-old Latrobe boy during separate incidents on Jan. 8 and 9 inside a secure housing unit at an Adelphoi Village facility on Village Way in Unity Township.
Man arrested for DUI, drug possession
State police at Greensburg report a 20-year-old Scottdale man was arrested for DUI and drug possession following a traffic stop at 7:15 p.m. Dec. 29 near the intersection of Hempfield Plaza Boulevard and Connor Drive in Hempfield Township. According to police, the man admitted to smoking marijuana just before driving and showed signs of impairment. A probable cause search of the vehicle allegedly revealed a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
New Alex woman arrested for DUIState police at Kiski Valley report Amanda McDonald, 33, of New Alexandria was allegedly arrested for DUI following a traffic stop along Route 22 in Derry Township around 6:45 p.m. Dec. 24.
Greensburg man arrested for DUI
State police at Greensburg report a 28-year-old Greensburg man was arrested for DUI following a traffic stop near the intersection of Route 130 and Marguerite Road in Unity Township at 2:19 a.m. Dec. 22.
Police investigating attempted identity theftState police at Kiski Valley report a Derry Township man noticed purchases on his Best Buy credit card that he had not made on Dec. 14. The man was able to cancel the orders prior to shipment, police said.
