State police at Greensburg report Steven Hecker, 22, and Joshua Wommack, 26, both of New Florence, were arrested following a traffic stop on a 2001 Chevrolet Malibu on Boswell Road near its intersection with Route 711 in St. Clair Township around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. According to police, the driver of the vehicle was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance and the passenger was arrested for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. The police report did not specify which man was driving.
State police at Greensburg report John R. Carnes, 35, of Mount Pleasant Township was cited for disorderly conduct after allegedly stomping on the floor of his apartment at 220 Bobtail St. in Mount Pleasant Township and shouting at downstairs neighbors through the ceiling that he was going to confront them at around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. According to police, troopers have been called to the location for similar behavior 15 times.
State police at Greensburg report troopers were dispatched to the Walmart store at 100 Colony Lane in Unity Township to investigate an alleged theft that occurred around 11:39 a.m. Jan. 15. According to police, an unknown white woman entered the store, took a comforter set from a shelf and returned it at the customer service desk without ever paying for the item.
State police at Greensburg report no one was injured in a hit-and-run crash around 4 p.m. Jan. 16 near the intersection of Route 30 West and Millersdale Road in Hempfield Township. According to police, a blue Honda driven by an unknown white man rear-ended another vehicle that had stopped for heavy traffic congestion. Following the crash, the driver of the vehicle that was rear-ended approached the man driving the blue Honda, who offered to pull into a nearby parking lot to exchange insurance information and then fled the scene headed west on Route 30. The suspect is described as a clean-shaven white male, around 25 to 30 years old with red rimmed glasses. There was a young girl, about 4 or 5 years old in the back seat of the vehicle, police said. Anyone with information should contact police at 724-832-3288.
