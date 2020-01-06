Fire marshal investigating Mount Pleasant Twp. blaze
State police at Greensburg report the Troop A Fire Marshal Unit was requested to investigate the origin and cause of a fire at an unoccupied single family home at 513 Pine St. in Mount Pleasant Township on Friday, Jan. 3. According to police, the fire originated a multiple points in the basement and first floor and the cause was ruled incendiary in nature. No injuries were reported in the fire, and the loss was estimated at approximately $20,000. Police are continuing to investigate.
Man, woman cited for harassment in Derry Twp.
State police at Kiski Valley report David Danter, 35, and Jennifer L. Craft, 46, both of Latrobe, were cited for harassment after allegedly pushing a door into each other during an altercation at 1102 Latrobe-Derry Road in Derry Township around 9:10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3.
No injuries reported in Derry Twp. crash
State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when a 2020 Peterbilt 389 tractor trailer driven west on Route 22 in Derry Township by Michael J. Young, 51, of Avonmore attempted to make a left turn onto Route 981, rolled onto its passenger side and spilled its load of coal onto the roadway and the First Commonwealth Bank parking lot around 2:28 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2. Young was cited for not driving at a safe speed.
Saltsburg man treated after accidental shooting
State police at Indiana report Noah Reinard, 21, of Saltsburg accidentally discharged a firearm into his right leg around 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31. Reinard was transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center, treated for minor injuries and released, police said.
Authorities find drugs, paraphernalia in Saltsburg
State police at Indiana report troopers found suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia while serving an arrest warrant at a home on Salt Street in Saltsburg around 10:19 a.m. Dec. 28.
Handgun stolen from parked car in Saltsburg
State police at Indiana report someone stole a Beretta Bantam handgun with a black hand grip, black slide and stainless steel bar from inside a parked, unlocked 2010 Ford vehicle in a driveway on High Street in Saltsburg around 5:43 p.m. Dec. 26.
Police investigate Mount Pleasant Twp. hit-and-run
State police at Greensburg report an unknown vehicle entered Railroad Street in Mount Pleasant Township from Bridgeport Road, left the south side of the roadway, striking a fence and a road sign at 262 Railroad St., continuing through a lawn and re-entering Bridgeport Road before fleeing the scene around 3:51 p.m. Dec. 24.
PSP Indiana station issues December report
State police at Indiana report troopers from the station responded to 1,775 incidents during the month of December. Of the 196 criminal offenses reported, 184 were determined to be founded. Troopers cleared 145 criminal offenses, making 150 arrests. Police responded to 71 crashes involving 15 injuries, none fatal, and investigated 11 hit-and-run crashes. Troopers made 38 DUI arrests and investigated three DUI-related crashes. Police issued 892 traffic citations, 298 warnings, 21 seat belt citations and one child safety seat citation. Troopers assisted 33 motorists and conducted 32 commercial motor vehicle inspections.
