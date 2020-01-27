Seward man accused after drugs seized
State police at Indiana report James McGinnis, 39, of Seward was accused of possession of drug paraphernalia after troopers searching for a man who had crashed his car and fled in Indiana County entered a home in Seward around 5:35 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, and discovered heroin and drug paraphernalia.
Girl accused in disturbance at Adelphoi facility
State police at Kiski Valley report a 13-year-old girl was accused of disorderly conduct and harassment following a disturbance at the Adelphoi Village Colony Home on Church Street in Derry Township around 9:10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. Charges are pending.
No injuries reported in Salem Twp. hit-and-run
State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when a blue Dodge pickup truck with “Dodge” in large white letters on its tailgate struck the rear of a 2015 Mazda CX-5 driven by Deana A. Pastor, 41, of Luxor as it was stopped at a steady red signal in the left turning lane of Route 22 in Salem Township near its intersection with Cloverleaf Drive at 8:40 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. The truck then fled north on Mark Drive, according to police. Anyone with information should contact police at 724-697-5780.
Police investigating Torrance State Hospital incident
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers are continuing to investigate an alleged assault involving two patients at Torrance State Hospital on Longview Drive in Derry Township around 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. According to police, the incident involved two male patients, ages 60 and 57.
North Huntingdon Twp. man cited for Derry assault
State police at Kiski Valley report Ethan Woodruff, 33, of North Huntingdon Township was cited for harassment after allegedly punching a 31-year-old Derry man in the face during an altercation at the Derry man’s home on Utopia Street around 8:26 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25.
Latrobe man accused of harassment
State police at Kiski Valley report a 74-year-old Latrobe man was accused of striking a 49-year-old Derry man in the face during an altercation around 9:20 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, near the intersection of Hickory Avenue and West Third Street in Derry Township. Police are continuing to investigate.
Man accused of public drunkenness in Hempfield
State police at Greensburg report Albert Muko, 45, of Greensburg was accused of public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and simple trespassing after troopers were called to the Hempfield Towers apartment complex on South Grande Boulevard in Hempfield Township around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, and found Muko “standing in the hallway in a puddle of his own urine... highly intoxicated,” and “causing a disturbance to residents of the building as they passed by.” Charges are pending.
Tailgates stolen in West Wheatfield Township
State police at Indiana report between 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, and 10:18 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, someone stole six tailgates valued at $250 each from pickup trucks at Len’s Auto Sales along Route 22 in West Wheatfield Township.
Police investigating theft from Salem Twp. store
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers are continuing to investigate after about $200 in merchandise was stolen from the Dollar General store along Route 119 in Salem Township between 7 and 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20.
Police investigating Unity
Twp. hit-and-run
State police at Greensburg report troopers are investigating after an unknown vehicle driven south on Route 981 in Unity Township at a high rate of speed crossed the center lines and left the east side of the roadway near its intersection with Goodman Lane, striking a utility pole and mailbox before fleeing the scene, at about 3:32 a.m. Jan. 11. Police found parts at the scene that came from a maroon 1997-2004 Ford F-150.
Commented