State police at Greensburg report no one was injured when a 2000 Ford F-250 driven east on Route 30 in Hempfield Township by Brendan D. DiDiano, 28, of Bethel Park lost control due to icy conditions on the bridge at Route 30 and W. Pittsburgh Street around 7:14 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, and struck a guide rail.
State police at Indiana report between 3:10 and 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, someone stole a black iPhone 7 from the pants pocket of a 39-year-old Blairsville man while the pants were lying on a bench in the men’s locker room at S&T Arena on East Pike Road in White Township. Anyone with information should contact police at 724-357-1960.
State police at Kiski Valley report Lance Christopher Bowman, 33, of Derry was cited for harassment after allegedly striking another man in the face, causing a minor laceration to the man’s nose during an altercation around 8:16 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at a home on the 900 block of E. 2nd Avenue Extension.
State police at Greensburg report Steven Sellers, 41, of Mount Pleasant was taken into custody for DUI after he was stopped in a vehicle on the 300 block of Maple Street in Mount Pleasant Township at 2:23 a.m. Jan. 1 and allegedly showed signs of impairment in the vehicle and during field sobriety testing.
State police at Kiski Valley report Dylan Krupitzer, 18, of Crabtree was charged with harassment by communication involving a 15-year-old Delmont girl following an investigation Dec. 31.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers are investigating after intimate images of a 31-year-old Greensburg woman were allegedly disseminated unlawfully around 3:20 a.m. Dec. 19.
