State police at Greensburg report David Croyle, 42, of Seward was accused of harassment, disorderly conduct and trespassing after allegedly driving a 2007 Jeep Cherokee into the back yard of a home along 9th Street in Seward around 9:40 p.m. Jan. 8 and verbally harassing a 39-year-old Seward man. According to police, the incident was captured on surveillance video. Charges are pending.
State police at Greensburg report troopers arrested Crystal Berry, 37, of Greensburg after being summoned to the Giant Eagle store at 5142 Route 30 in Hempfield Township around 12:10 p.m. Jan. 7 for a report of an individual attempting to use counterfeit currency to purchase gift cards. Charges are pending.
State police at Greensburg report between 3 p.m. Nov. 21 and noon on Dec. 2, someone stole the annual emissions sticker from an unlocked red 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was parked and for sale at Mike’s Car Lot along Route 30 in Unity Township. Anyone with information should contact police at 724-832-3288.
