Latrobe police report between Dec. 25 and Dec. 28, someone spray painted graffiti on the side of the building that houses Latrobe VFD Free Service Fire Unit No. 6 at 320 Lloyd Ave. in Latrobe.
Latrobe police report Terry A. Miller, 57, of Latrobe was arrested for suspicion of DUI after the vehicle he was driving was struck by a vehicle driven by Elijah D. Gilbert, 19, of New Stanton at the intersection of Alexandria and Washington streets in Latrobe at 7:42 p.m. Dec. 24.
State police at Greensburg report Nathaniel Miller, 38, of Greensburg was arrested for suspicion of DUI following a traffic stop at 1:31 a.m. Nov. 10 near the intersection of W. Third Street and Euclid Avenue in Greensburg. According to police, Miller showed signs of impairment during a field sobriety test and police discovered a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle. Charges are pending.
