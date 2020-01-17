State police at Greensburg report Sonya Zeunges, 47, of Latrobe was arrested after she was allegedly found unresponsive with a needle in her arm following a one-vehicle crash on 5th Avenue in Unity Township around 1:29 p.m. Jan. 10. According to police, Zeunges admitted to using heroin before driving her vehicle and showed signs of impairment.
State police at Greensburg report a 56-year-old Latrobe man was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI following a traffic stop for an alleged traffic violation on the 5200 block of Pleasant Unity Road in Unity Township around 8:43 p.m. Jan. 3.
State police at Greensburg report a 25-year-old Greensburg man was arrested on charges of DUI and possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on Alpen Strasse Road in Unity Township around 10:54 a.m. Dec. 17. According to police, the man admitted to smoking marijuana just before driving and a probable cause search of the vehicle revealed a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
State police at Greensburg report a 49-year-old Latrobe man was arrested for suspicion of DUI following a traffic stop near the intersection of Braddock Drive and St. Marys Road in Latrobe around 12:55 a.m. Nov. 24. Charges are pending.
