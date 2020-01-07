State police at Greensburg report John Owens, 22, of Greensburg was charged with strangulation, simple assault, reckless endangerment and harassment after an alleged altercation with his father, 42, over the animated movie “My Hero,” around 6:57 a.m. Dec. 30 at a home on Cemetery Road in Unity Township. Owens was arraigned Dec. 30 and ordered held in Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bond awaiting a Jan. 13 preliminary hearing.
State police at Greensburg report a 43-year-old Greensburg man was arrested and held in Westmoreland County Prison after allegedly strangling and assaulting his 32-year-old wife during an altercation around noon on Dec. 28 at a home on Country Estates Drive in Hempfield Township.
State police at Greensburg report someone fired a round from a pellet gun into a window at a business along Route 711 in Donegal Township, damaging the window around 11:29 p.m. Dec. 28. Police believe the suspect or suspects were driving a pickup truck. Anyone with information should contact police at 724-832-3288.
State police at Greensburg report Brandon Oberley, 36, of Southwest was charged with disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia following a public disturbance on Lilac Lane in Mount Pleasant Township around 8:24 a.m. Dec. 26.
State police at Greensburg report troopers from the station responded to 1,911 incidents during the month of December. Of the 130 criminal offenses reported, 129 were determined to be founded. Troopers cleared 80 criminal offenses, making 88 arrests. Police responded to 191 crashes involving 60 injuries, one fatal, and investigated 26 hit-and-run crashes. Troopers made 33 DUI arrests and responded to 13 DUI-related crashes. Police issued 672 traffic citations and 387 warnings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.